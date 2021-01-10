Advertisement

Gondrezick’s Game-high 24 Ignites WVU to Emotional Upset Over No. 17 Texas, 92-58

Mountaineers improve to 8-2 overall, 2-2 in Big 12 play
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) - Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas 92-58 on Saturday night, snapping the Longhorns’ five-game win streak.

Gondrezick posted on her Twitter account on Friday that her father, 57-year-old Grant Gondrezick, had died. He played at Pepperdine in the mid-80′s and spent two seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Gondrezick was 10 of 23 from the field and has posted 20-plus points in consecutive games. She is one of two seniors for the Mountaineers and has scored in double figures 32 times including nine this season.

Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (8-2, 2-2 Big 12), which has won four of its last five games. Madisen Smith added 17 points and Kirsten Deans had 12.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points and Celeste Taylor had 10 for Texas (8-2, 2-1), which shot 22 of 55 from the field (40%) and scored a season-low 58 points.

The Longhorns’ National Player of the Year candidate and WNBA prospect, Charli Collier, had three fouls in the first half and finished with just five points before fouling out.

Smith and Jasmine Carson each made a 3-pointer as the Mountaineers closed the second quarter on a 14-4 run for a 46-29 lead. They outscored the Longhorns 28-9 in the third quarter shooting 79% (11 of 14).

