Harrison County introduces plan for schools this semester

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice recently decided to allow students to return to the classroom on January 19th. However, the Harrison County Board of Education came up with their own system to determine a way to safely return to in-person learning until all employees are vaccinated. Superintendent Dora Stutler released a statement saying that, starting on January 15th, a new school model plan will go into effect.

The Harrison County school district plans to select the most appropriate learning model for each week based on the color of the county on the DHHR map. The learning model for each week will be updates based on the data provided by the map. Each Friday, the district will determine the learning model for the next week. If the color of Harrison County on the DHHR map is orange or red, remote learning will take place. A blended model would take place under yellow and gold colors, and students can attend all 5 days of in-person learnig when the county is green.

Stutler says that this plan was discussed extensively and it made the most sense based off how they started the year. She states, “We really had to look at our past history...we started back in September with the same plan...remote in orange and red when the numbers weren’t near as bad as they are now. So you can’t just ignore all the information that we had from September through January. We’ve been following these guidelines.

Clayton Burch, Superintendent of Charleston schools spoke about each county’s decision, saying “I respect the ability of local-level decision-making; however, our collective purpose must remain focused to ensure the constitutionally mandated educational goals of quality and equality are achieved.” He hopes that everyone makes an effort to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

Back in Harrison County, Stutler hopes to have all employees vaccinated quickly so that they can return to in-person learning five days a week on a more permanent basis. 350 employees in Harrison County schools have been vaccinated so far, and more will be vaccinated next week.

