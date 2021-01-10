John H. Harker John H. Harker, 58, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Fairmont on June 20, 1962, a son of the late John Joseph Harker and Anita Lilley Harker Hayes. John was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. He will be mourned by all who knew him. He is survived by four sisters, Cynthia Harker Matheny and her husband Larry of Virginia; Wendy Longwell of Fairmont; Pamela Donia of Maryland; and Penny Harker of Fairmont; one brother, Steve Harker of Florida; two aunts, Darlene Emerick of Virginia, with whom he had a special bond and her husband Chuck, and Mary Lilley of Fairmont; one uncle, Donald Lilley of Fairmont. Several nieces and nephews, including Aaron Matheny of Virginia; Maxine Harker of Fairmont; Amanda Harker Steele and her husband Bert of Morgantown; Amber Cleveland and her husband Brian of Fairmont; Jay Longwell of Enterprise; Alyssa Simmons and her husband Brandin of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. A special young man who he considered as a son, Jimmy and his wife and their four children. He is also survived by four children of his heart, Robbie, Donna, Angie, and Misty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph E. Harker; a nephew, Cody Vandergrift; and James McFoy, whom he thought of as a son; and one uncle, David Lilley, whom he considered a brother. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 4:00pm, with Pastor Greg Lilley officiating. In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, his body will be cremated following the service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.

