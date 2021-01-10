Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to be dry, and we’ll see more dry conditions for the next several days. High pressure is keeping us dry for tonight, with clouds pushing in during the overnight hours. Still, lows will drop to the 20s. Heading into tomorrow, we’ll warm up to the upper-30s to low-40s, with mostly cloudy skies. The low-pressure system that is bringing clouds into our area will stay south of WV. This means any precipitation chances, mainly snow showers, will be confined to southern WV, likely skirting the region, and south of WV. Meanwhile, NCWV will just see cloudy skies, but we’ll ultimately be dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will then have us dry out, thanks to high pressure pushing in. Highs will be in the low-40s Then we’ll see more cloudy skies coming in on Thursday, before another low-pressure system sweeps in on Friday and brings rain showers, with snow showers during the weekend. In short, try to enjoy the nice weather over the next few days.

Tonight: Clouds start coming in from the west, but otherwise, we’ll stay dry. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, but for the start of the week, we’ll be dry. High: 40.

Tuesday: We’ll see clouds dissipating around the early-morning, giving way to more sunshine for the day. High: 39.

Wednesday: An area of high-pressure will dry us out, giving us mostly sunny skies, and slightly warmer temperatures. High: 42.

