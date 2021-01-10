Morgantown’s Rice Commits to Fairmont State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior quarterback/linebacker Cam Rice announced on Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Fairmont State.

Rice was named second team all-state this year as a utility player. He received numerous other NCAA Division II offers from West Virginia Wesleyan, Conford and Tiffin (OH), to name a few. He also earned an opportunity to walk-on at WVU.

