Advertisement

Morgantown’s Rice Commits to Fairmont State

Senior quarterback/linebacker was named second team all-state this year
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:41 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior quarterback/linebacker Cam Rice announced on Twitter Saturday that he has committed to Fairmont State.

Rice was named second team all-state this year as a utility player. He received numerous other NCAA Division II offers from West Virginia Wesleyan, Conford and Tiffin (OH), to name a few. He also earned an opportunity to walk-on at WVU.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
File image
Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

Latest News

Erykah Christopher
East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country
Summer Quesenberry
Alderson Broaddus Women Earn First Win Under Quesenberry, Men Fall to No. 8 West Liberty
Oscar Tshiebwe
Former Mountaineer Tshiebwe Transfers to Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe
Sources: Tshiebwe Likely to Transfer to Kentucky