Robert “Pete” Benson Robert “Pete” Benson, 62, of Fairmont, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Fairmont. He was born December 28, 1958, in Fairmont; a son of the late Robert Lee Benson and Ethel (Carpenter) Benson. Pete was a 1977 graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a lifelong mechanic. Pete was employed with the City of Fairmont—Waste Water Treatment Plant, with 20 years of service. Pete enjoyed stock car racing, fishing, camping and taking scenic drives. He most enjoyed time spent with his family. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Bobbi Benson of Fairmont; his son, Ryan Benson and his partner, Kim Owens of Fairmont; his daughter, Bridget Benson and husband, Matt Cook of Fairmont; his brother, Andy Wayne Benson of Fairmont; his sisters, Barbara Ellen Snoderly, of Fairmont; Katherine Mullens and her husband Arthur of Fairmont; and Brenda L. Biddle and her husband Joe, of Grafton. He was the best uncle/father figure to many including Kristy, Tonya, Michael and Sadi Currey. He also had many special friends and will be deeply missed. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and, on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00a.m. with Pastor Kenny Wright, officiating. Burial will follow at Nuzum Cemetery at Pleasant Hill Church in Fairmont. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

