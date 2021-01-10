Sources: Tshiebwe Likely to Transfer to Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports that former WVU sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is likely to transfer to Kentucky.

UK and head coach John Calipari were one of the first schools to offer Tshiebwe out of high school and was originally in his final four choices before committing to WVU. Tshiebwe also had Zoom calls with Miami, Illinois and NC State this week.

The sophomore forward averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this year.

