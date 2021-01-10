Advertisement

Sources: Tshiebwe Likely to Transfer to Kentucky

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:35 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports that former WVU sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is likely to transfer to Kentucky.

UK and head coach John Calipari were one of the first schools to offer Tshiebwe out of high school and was originally in his final four choices before committing to WVU. Tshiebwe also had Zoom calls with Miami, Illinois and NC State this week.

The sophomore forward averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
File image
Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

Latest News

Erykah Christopher
East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country
Summer Quesenberry
Alderson Broaddus Women Earn First Win Under Quesenberry, Men Fall to No. 8 West Liberty
Oscar Tshiebwe
Former Mountaineer Tshiebwe Transfers to Kentucky
Cam Rice
Morgantown’s Rice Commits to Fairmont State