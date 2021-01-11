Advertisement

Alderson Broaddus Women Earn First Win Under Quesenberry, Men Fall to No. 8 West Liberty

Battlers split with Hilltoppers in doubleheader
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - It didn’t take long for first-year Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball head coach Summer Quesenberry to tally her first win in Philippi.

The Battlers upset West Liberty Sunday, 73-66. Iyahnna Williams paced the Battlers with 14 points. Shay Harper and Yolanda Florido each added 12.

AB was projected to finish in 11th place in the Mountain East Conference Preseason Poll whereas the Hilltoppers were picked sixth. With the victory, Alderson Broaddus improves to 1-1 overall.

The men’s team, however, fell to No. 8 and defending MEC champion West Liberty, 123-73. KJ Walker led the Battlers with 15 points. Lacey Watson added 14 points. AB drops to 1-1 overall.

