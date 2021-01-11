Bonnie Salisbury Bonnie J. Salisbury, 89, of Erbacon passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born April 28, 1931 in Calhoun Co. to the late Virgil and Myrtle Myers Radcliff. Along with her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Freddie Radcliff, sister, Dorothy Wolverton, son in law, Mitchell Wolverton, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Bonnie was a member of the Trinity Covenant Church in Erbacon. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; she enjoyed attending church, fishing, gardening, digging ginseng and just being outdoors. Surviving are her children, Jimmy (Gloria) Salisbury, Darlene Wolverton, Bonnie (Oscar) Wilson, Joe (Darlene) Salisbury, Macil (Wayne) Lilly, Tracil (Janet) Salisbury, Kate (Randall) Rose and John (Gloria) Salisbury; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence Radcliff and Bill Radcliff, sister in law, Freda Radcliff and many other extended family members who will miss her. Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Carpenter Family Cemetery, Erbacon. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Salisbury family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of West Virginia and the CDC, including the wearing of facial coverings.

