Davis Medical Center warns community as it reaches capacity

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davis Medical Center has hardly any beds left, but COVID-19 patients keep coming in.

”We really are at crisis capacity at this point,” said Chief Medical Officer at Davis Medical Center Dr. Catherine Chua. ”All of the hospitals in the state are working together to try to make sure we have beds. Sometimes we’ll transfer or they will transfer to us to make sure everyone is getting taken care of.”

Just a few days ago, this was not the case. When the medical center reached capacity, it made immediate changes to it’s operations and put out a warning to those in the area. Although the number of available beds changes on a day today basis, they are still stressing the importance of following CDC guidelines.

“We have seen our colleagues in other states saying that they have patients who are in beds in the hallway in the hospital units,” said Dr. Chua.

She described the sad truth of what patients are experiencing around the country and says that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t seek care if you need it because taking care of the more minor symptoms for any sickness or pain could help lessen the chance of you ending up in a hospital bed.

”By maintaining our outpatient and by maintaining our ERs and making sure people understand they can access care wherever they need to that I think we can mitigate this risk,” Dr. Chua continued.

Dr. Chua also said it’s not all doom and gloom as they are also able to provide monoclonal antibody therapy to anyone with mild to moderate Covid symptoms which also helps keep hospital beds clear.

