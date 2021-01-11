Advertisement

Delegate Walker goes on Facebook LIVE to discuss recent events

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County, Delegate Danielle Walker went on Facebook Live to share her thoughts on the recent events at the capitol and her former colleague’s actions.

Walker shared she felt everyone needed to be accountable for their actions.

She added saying something in the moment was not the same as following through to make a change.

Walker also spoke a shared that although she doesn’t agree with Former Delegate Derrick Evans’ views politically. She still had compassion for his family.

“Maybe that’s the best place for him to protect his children. As they should not endure the trauma and they should not be responsible for the actions that was taken by their father,” she said.

Walker said she wanted to start a conversation to encourage others to act on doing better instead of just saying it.

