East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher has committed to Marshall track and cross country.

Christopher is believed to be the program’s first Division I runner since 2002. She is part of only a handful of runners from East Fairmont to race at the D1 level.

In 2019, Christopher won the state cross country championship with a time of 18:53 and this year she placed third overall. In each of her four years, she was a state cross country finalist.

She’s also an all-state medalist in track. Christopher has finished in the top 5 in the state twice in the 1,600, and once in the 800, 3,200 and 4x800.

