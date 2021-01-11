Advertisement

East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country

Won 2019 state cross country championship
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher has committed to Marshall track and cross country.

Christopher is believed to be the program’s first Division I runner since 2002. She is part of only a handful of runners from East Fairmont to race at the D1 level.

In 2019, Christopher won the state cross country championship with a time of 18:53 and this year she placed third overall. In each of her four years, she was a state cross country finalist.

She’s also an all-state medalist in track. Christopher has finished in the top 5 in the state twice in the 1,600, and once in the 800, 3,200 and 4x800.

