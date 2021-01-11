Former Mountaineer Tshiebwe Transfers to Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe announced on Twitter Sunday that he will be transferring to Kentucky.

Tshiebwe will not be eligible to play until next year at the earliest. UK and head coach John Calipari were one of the first schools to offer him out of high school and was originally in his final four choices before committing to WVU.

He also had Zoom calls with Miami, Illinois and NC State this week. Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this year with the Mountaineers. On Jan. 1, he left the team due to personal reasons.

