Gov. Justice issues flag order in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13. in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers, according to a press release by Gov. Justice’s Office.

The flag order is in honor of the life and service of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

