Advertisement

Gov. Justice issues flag order in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers

Flag Order (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Flag Order (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(KOLO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13. in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers, according to a press release by Gov. Justice’s Office.

The flag order is in honor of the life and service of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
File image
Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

Latest News

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
No. 4 Texas Edges No. 14 WVU, 72-70
No. 4 Texas Edges No. 14 WVU, 72-70
The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
Westover Art Gallery
Westover Art Gallery