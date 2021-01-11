Advertisement

Health officials report 1,070 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,070 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 102,282.

West Virginia has received 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has administered 92,070 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHHR officials also reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 1,594.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 100-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old male from Wood County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic.”

DHHR officials said 29,257 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 755 patients are currently hospitalized, 212 patients are in ICU, and 104 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,083), Berkeley (7,538), Boone (1,215), Braxton (632), Brooke (1,643), Cabell (6,066), Calhoun (174), Clay (286), Doddridge (316), Fayette (2,052), Gilmer (494), Grant (879), Greenbrier (1,877), Hampshire (1,164), Hancock (2,173), Hardy (995), Harrison (3,681), Jackson (1,392), Jefferson (2,795), Kanawha (9,776), Lewis (654), Lincoln (947), Logan (1,965), Marion (2,546), Marshall (2,421), Mason (1,218), McDowell (1,091), Mercer (3,508), Mineral (2,259), Mingo (1,656), Monongalia (6,110), Monroe (756), Morgan (781), Nicholas (834), Ohio (2,884), Pendleton (405), Pleasants (690), Pocahontas (419), Preston (2,024), Putnam (3,335), Raleigh (3,323), Randolph (1,565), Ritchie (462), Roane (361), Summers (574), Taylor (846), Tucker (406), Tyler (441), Upshur (1,180), Wayne (1,972), Webster (195), Wetzel (816), Wirt (268), Wood (5,806), and Wyoming (1,333).

