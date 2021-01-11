Advertisement

In-person classes for Fairmont State University begin

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday is the first day of classes for Fairmont State University’s spring semester.

Between COVID-19 tests and mask mandates, students tell 5 News that they feel safe.

FSU’s plan calls for all students taking courses on campus to complete mandatory COVID-19 testing and receive a negative result prior to attending in-person instruction.

The university has implemented a staggered approach for the arrival of students to the classroom to gradually reintroduce students back to campus, contain the spread of the coronavirus, and keep the number of positive cases low.

Earlier this week, the university also offered its first round of COVID vaccines to a group of high-risk employees.

We spoke to AJ Noel, a freshman at Fairmont State who is taking a course on campus.

“Here, I feel very safe, I feel like Fairmont’s done an excellent job as far as mask mandates goes. Upon returning to class you have to take a COVID test over at the falcon center and while you wait for your result you have to quarantine in your room. The only way you’re allowed to leave your room is to go to the café to get food and you have to bring it back with you,” said Noel.

A total of 80 doses were distributed with plans to vaccinate additional members of the campus community as more become available.

