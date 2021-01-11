Advertisement

Joyce Ann (Felda) Hogan

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Joyce Ann (Felda) Hogan, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 4, 1947, in Lancaster, Ohio; a daughter of the late Everett and Lorraine (Dorsey) Felda. Joyce is survived by her brother, Thomas Felda and his wife, Karen of Fairmont; her daughter, Victoria Musgrave and her husband, Eddie; stepdaughter, Jody Hammond and her husband, Fred; her grandchildren, Alex and Tony Weingard, Lauren, Lucas Musgrave, Jon, Jordonna, Cicilia and Aimee Hammond; five great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Karl Friend of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Allen Hogan, Jr. who died on December 19, 2011; her son, Roy Allen Hogan, III; her two sisters, Patricia Friend and Sue Ellen Felda. Due to COVID-19 restriction, the Hogan family requests that all services be private. Interment will take place at West Virginia National Cemetery.

