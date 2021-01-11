Advertisement

Justice: High School Winter Sports Practices to Start Feb. 14, Games to Begin Mar. 3

Red counties will not be permitted to play games this winter
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has announced that high school winter sports practices will start on Feb. 14 and games will begin on Mar. 3.

He made the announcement during Monday’s press briefing. Gov. Justice also said red counties will not be able to play games this winter. New map metrics will be released on Wednesday.

As in years past, teams must practice for 14 days before playing games.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
W.Va. AG Morrisey
WV NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Davis Medical center warns community as it reaches capacity
Davis Medical Center warns community as it reaches capacity
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces medical experts are working to expand orange zone

Latest News

Bob Huggins
WVU-Baylor men’s basketball game postponed
Erykah Christopher
East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country
Summer Quesenberry
Alderson Broaddus Women Earn First Win Under Quesenberry, Men Fall to No. 8 West Liberty
Oscar Tshiebwe
Former Mountaineer Tshiebwe Transfers to Kentucky