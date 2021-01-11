Justice: High School Winter Sports Practices to Start Feb. 14, Games to Begin Mar. 3

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has announced that high school winter sports practices will start on Feb. 14 and games will begin on Mar. 3.

He made the announcement during Monday’s press briefing. Gov. Justice also said red counties will not be able to play games this winter. New map metrics will be released on Wednesday.

As in years past, teams must practice for 14 days before playing games.

