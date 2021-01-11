Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! We really had a beautiful weekend and it was great to finally see the sun again. Today ended up being a little cloudier because of the effects from a weather system that is moving through the southeastern portion of the US. Some of us in the very southerly part of our viewing area might see a stray snowflake or two, but for the rest of us, it will remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20′s. As we go through the rest of the week it really will be a nice forecast. Each day temperatures will be warmer than the next with more sun forecast through Thursday. As a matter of fact, Thursday will feel more like spring! But by Friday night we will begin to see the effects of the next storm coming out of the northern Plains and into the Midwest. Rain will begin late Friday and through the weekend, we’ll begin to see a shift to a wintry mix, then some blustering snow. So enjoy the week, the weekend will remind us it’s winter again.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 41

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 45

Thursday: Mostly sunny and springlike. High: 48

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.