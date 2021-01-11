Morning Forecast | January 11th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a cloudy start to the day, but some clearing takes place as we head into the afternoon, just reaching a temperature of 40 degrees. Tonight, skies are partly cloudy, and we cool down to the mid 20s. The clouds hang around until Tuesday afternoon and we see a humid morning, but the skies clear up for the afternoon. We may see winds up to 10 mph, so be prepared for some chilly gusts. Wednesday is a clear and warm day, with lots of sun and highs in the low to mid 40s. Thursday is also warm, seeing highs in the mid 40s again, but clouds start to build up once again. Friday will be cloudy, with a chance for rain beginning around 6 in the morning. These isolated showers stick around all day on Friday as we begin to cool off. Friday night, the rain showers turn to snow showers as temperatures fall around 8 pm, and the isolated flurries continue into Saturday morning. The flurries start to taper off around noon, and we see strong wind gusts up to about 20 mph in the afternoon. Our temperatures are back down in the mid 30s on Saturday. We do start to dry out again Sunday, but our temperatures are still chilly.

Today: We will see clouds decreasing through the day, with breaks of sun in the afternoon before it sets. Look to the West during sunset to see 3 planets! High: 40.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies make for a chilly night. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning with a clear afternoon. High: 40.

Wednesday: A very sunny and warm day. High: 44.

