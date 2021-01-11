Advertisement

Richard Lee "Buster" Singleton Jr

Richard Lee “Buster” Singleton Jr
Richard Lee “Buster” Singleton Jr(Picasa | Richard Lee “Buster” Singleton Jr)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021
Richard Lee “Buster” Singleton Jr., 59, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 13, 1961, a son of the Late Richard Lee Singleton Sr. and Mary Ann Daniel Singleton of Clarksburg. Richard is survived by his wife, Renee Marshall Singleton. He is also survived by two children, Zachary “Zach” Singleton of Bridgeport, and Nikita Singleton of Bridgeport; grandchild, Lamanii Williams; two sisters, Toni Singleton of Clinton, MD, and Carmela Singleton-Sulton and husband Derek of Woodbridge, VA; one brother, Mark “Porkie” Singleton of Clarksburg; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Richard was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1979 and went on to graduate from Glenville College with his bachelor’s degree where he also played football.  He worked for Mitsubishi MHIRJ Aviation formerly Bombardier as a sheet metal mechanic for 25 years. Mr. Singleton was a football coach for Washington Irving High School and Robert C. Byrd.  He loved football and especially was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.  He enjoyed working out at the YMCA, riding motorcycles, driving his Corvette, and was a member of the Central WV Corvette Club.  He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clarksburg. Buster could always be seen down on Water Street visiting his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the funeral service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 10:0 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Rahsaan A. Armand presiding.  Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

