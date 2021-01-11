Advertisement

Robinson Grand continues virtual concert series

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center continued their virtual performances into the new year.

After their success in December with the Ghostlight concert series they continued to bring entertainment to the community virtually.

Marketing manager, Emily Moore said the support for the series was overwhelming.

The theater continues their virtual performances with live streamed concerts throughout January.

Local musician Nat Frederick will take the stage to perform seven original songs on January 15.

He said he doesn’t know where his life would be without performing.

The Robinson Grand had already started prerecording their performances for february.

Season two of the ghostlight series will focus on Broadway love songs and air airing at 7 p.m. on February 5.

