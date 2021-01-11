Advertisement

Smash and grab caught on camera

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Barboursville Police Department are searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Target plaza.

Officials say the incident happened December 17, 2020 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. near Orange Theory Fitness.

The woman seen on security video is wearing scrubs and a large parka with a fur lined hood.

In the video, the woman circles the vehicle looking in each window before punching the window on the passenger side, pulling out a purse.

Barboursville Police is requesting information to help identify the woman.

Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.
Woman is caught breaking into a vehicle in Barboursville, W.Va. in December of 2020.

