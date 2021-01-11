Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have died following a head-on collision on I-79 southbound in Lewis County.

On Jan. 10. at around 12:30 am, the Lewis County 911 Center received a call of a vehicle traveling North in the South bound lane of I-79 near mile marker 96. Within only a few minutes, a second call came in about a head on collision near the 103 mile marker South bound, according to a press release by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, an 85-year-old male from Ohio was driving the wrong way on I-79 when his 2012 Subaru collided head-on with a 2019 Mitsubishi driven by a 39-year-old male, also from Ohio. The 85-year-old male was dead on scene and the 39-year-old male was transported to UHC, but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police say there were no other passengers involved in either of these two vehicles. No names will be released at this time due to the notification of family members.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

