Advertisement

Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have died following a head-on collision on I-79 southbound in Lewis County.

On Jan. 10. at around 12:30 am, the Lewis County 911 Center received a call of a vehicle traveling North in the South bound lane of I-79 near mile marker 96. Within only a few minutes, a second call came in about a head on collision near the 103 mile marker South bound, according to a press release by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, an 85-year-old male from Ohio was driving the wrong way on I-79 when his 2012 Subaru collided head-on with a 2019 Mitsubishi driven by a 39-year-old male, also from Ohio. The 85-year-old male was dead on scene and the 39-year-old male was transported to UHC, but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police say there were no other passengers involved in either of these two vehicles. No names will be released at this time due to the notification of family members.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
File image
Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

Latest News

Flag Order (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Gov. Justice issues flag order in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officers
No. 4 Texas Edges No. 14 WVU, 72-70
No. 4 Texas Edges No. 14 WVU, 72-70
The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
Westover Art Gallery
Westover Art Gallery