United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties wraps up largest campaign

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties wraps up largest campaign ever.

The nonprofit raised a whopping $520,485.

The Rotary Club of South Fairmont presented a $75,000 check to the campaign at the announcement.

Executive Director Brett White and Campaign Chair Devanna Corley say the 2020 campaign was their most successful as it crossed over the $500,000 mark.

“We raised more than has ever been raised in Marion and Taylor Counties. That’s not the work I did. That’s not a reflection of what Brett did, that’s a reflection of what people saw as the need and they said let us help you.” said Corley.

The funding from the annual campaign helps support 35 programs at 25 health and human service agencies in Marion and Taylor Counties.

