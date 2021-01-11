Advertisement

United Way of Monongalia & Preston County surpassed campaign goal

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Monongalia & Preston County is in a celebratory mood today! The organization announced that they surpassed their campaign goal of more than $1.1 million.

CEO Brandi Helms tells 5 News that, thanks to the hard work of campaign volunteers and staff, the goal was exceeded by 8%. This will allow the United Way to better fund the increased need for social services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We knew going in to this campaign that it was going to be a hard year with the pandemic. We knew that folks would be working from home. We knew there would be some challenges ahead. So we were excited to surpass the goal that we set, said Brandi Helms CEO, United Way of Monongalia & Preston Counties.

The campaign theme was “Now More Than Ever” and was chaired by David and Susan Hardesty.

