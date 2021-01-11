William “Bill” Post William “Bill” Post, 98, of Mt. Clare, WV passed away at the United Hospital Center on January 9, 2021. He was born on May 15, 1922 a son of the late Frank and Rossie Lewis Post. William married Mary Louise Jarvis Post on August 10, 1941 who preceded him in death on July 19, 1997. Mr. Post is survived by two children, Judith Ann Suan and husband Reginald of Quiet Dell, and Linda Jo Lemasters and husband Ted of Bridgeport; seven grandchildren, Bill Suan and wife Priscilla, Mary Jane Marker and husband Bryan, Bob Suan and wife Cheryl, Sharon Talbott and husband Chris, Jeff Wetzel, Cheryl McCarthy and husband Mike, and Kim Sprouse and husband Doug; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Stout of Flemington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Jean Wetzel; and two brothers, Philip Post, and Lewis Post. William was a 1941 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a United States Navy Veteran. He worked for 35 years for Carnation Milk Company and later retired from Mountain State Linen. Bill was a member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church since 1953 where he attended Bible study every Wednesday. He enjoyed spending his time at the farm in Johnstown and was active in the Johnstown Senior Citizens. Bill formerly loved to hunt, fish, and golf. In memory of Bill, donations may be made to the Johnstown Cemetery Fund, 4671 Johnstown Rd, Lost Creek, WV 26385. Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm where a funeral will be held on Thursday at 11:00am with Reverend Nathan Weaver officiating. Interment will follow at the Johnstown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

