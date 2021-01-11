Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Jan. 11.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
John Halterman: Are you over the age of fifty and want to put more money away for your retirement? Well, let me give you some great news. It’s called catch-up contributions. And what I mean is, in a normal 401k, you could put up to nineteen-thousand-five hundred of your money into a retirement plan. But if you’re over the age of fifty, you could put an additional six-thousand-five hundred. Now if you have an IRA or a Roth IRA, normally you could put in six-thousand dollars. But if you’re over the age of fifty, you could put in an additional one-thousand dollars. And so if you’ve been in a situation where you haven’t quite saved as much as you could, but now you’re making good money and you want to catch up, this provides you a great opportunity to do so. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

