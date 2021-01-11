WVU-Baylor men’s basketball game postponed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball’s game against No. 2 Baylor scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer program.

WVU was unable to meet the required COVID-19 threshold that have been established by the Big 12 conference after they went through testing on Monday morning.

The status of future games has not been determined yet. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host TCU this upcoming Saturday at 2 p.m.

West Virginia will work with the Big 12 to reschedule the game. WVU (9-4) has played 13 games so far this season. This is the first game that has been effected to COVID issues within the WVU program.

