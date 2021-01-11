Advertisement

WVU-Baylor men’s basketball game postponed

WVU did not meet the Big 12 threshold of players
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball’s game against No. 2 Baylor scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineer program.

WVU was unable to meet the required COVID-19 threshold that have been established by the Big 12 conference after they went through testing on Monday morning.

The status of future games has not been determined yet. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host TCU this upcoming Saturday at 2 p.m.

West Virginia will work with the Big 12 to reschedule the game. WVU (9-4) has played 13 games so far this season. This is the first game that has been effected to COVID issues within the WVU program.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
W.Va. AG Morrisey
WV NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Davis Medical center warns community as it reaches capacity
Davis Medical Center warns community as it reaches capacity
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces medical experts are working to expand orange zone

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Justice: High School Winter Sports Practices to Start Feb. 14, Games to Begin Mar. 3
Erykah Christopher
East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country
Summer Quesenberry
Alderson Broaddus Women Earn First Win Under Quesenberry, Men Fall to No. 8 West Liberty
Oscar Tshiebwe
Former Mountaineer Tshiebwe Transfers to Kentucky