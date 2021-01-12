Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | January 12th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start the day with cloudy skies, but the clouds dissipate by the afternoon as the sun continues to help break them up. We have a clear afternoon with highs in the upper 30s, and some locations may reach a daytime high of 40. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping down into the mid to upper 20s, though high humidity could bring some early morning fog Wednesday. Wednesday is mostly sunny, though some clouds do roll through during the morning and day, and we see a clear evening. We warm up to the mid 40s but see winds around 10 mph. Thursday will be cloudier with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, and this is our last calm day for a while. Rain begins around noon Friday, brought in by a large high pressure system headed towards us from Minnesota. Highs are still in the mid 40s, but once these temperatures begin to drop in the evening, the rain turns to snow. Around 8 pm, this shift is expected to occur, making for snowy and icy roads headed into Saturday. We stay in the mid to low 30s Saturday and see snow showers through the day, as the center of the low pressure system moves closer. The snow continues overnight, stopping around sunrise on Sunday. Sunday, we only warm up to the freezing mark, and it will be dry but very chilly.

Today: Skies clearing through the day, and an opportunity for some afternoon sun! High: 40.

Tonight: Calm and clear, but a chance for fog in the early morning due to high humidity. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Warm and mostly sunny, despite some fast-moving cloud bands. High: 44.

Thursday: Warm, but clouds are building. High: 47.

