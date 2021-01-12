Arrena Jo Kirkpatrick Gaston, 91, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Holbrook Nursing Home in Buckhannon. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 11, 1929, a daughter of the late Reverend Homer Ray and Mabel Juanita Brooks Kirkpatrick. She was married on June 23, 1951, to her husband of 63 years, Albert William “BG” Gaston, who preceded her in death on October 17, 2013. Also preceding her in death was her son, William David Gaston, on April 15, 2007. Mrs. Gaston is survived by her daughter Brenda Gaston Workman of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Jacqueline K. Gaston, David M. Gaston and his wife Erin, and Michael B. Workman and wife Courtni; daughter-in-law, Dana Addington Gaston of Denver, CO; her brother, Danny Ray Kirkpatrick of Loganville, GA; sister, Mary Lou Kirkpatrick Hilderbrand of Bridgeport, WV; nephews and nieces, Robert S. Gaston, Barbara Anne Busz, Deborah Hilderbrand and her husband Randy, Kimberly S. Hilderbrand Klinger, and Lisa Kirkpatrick Stephens and her husband David; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrena was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1947 and was a homemaker. Before marriage, she worked for Dr. Gokey. Arrena worked alongside her husband BG to establish the Stealey Swim Team and was active in PTA while raising her children. She loved giving back to her community and was a longtime member of the Clarksburg League for Service. She was an active member and volunteer at Stealey United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Arrena was a member of Sunny Croft Country Club where she was President of the Lady’s Golf Association for several years. She was a past member of the Clarksburg Country Club and past President of Clarksburg Country Club Ladies Golf. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends, and also playing in her Bridge Club. One of her proudest moments was learning how to snow ski at the age of 51. Above all else, Arrena’s most important job was being a wife and mother to her children. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Michael Burge and Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

