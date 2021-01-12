CORE breaks organ donor record for two years in a row

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An organization that advocates for people to become organ donors is celebrating an achievement that is saving lives.

In 2020, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education broke its record for organ and tissue donations.

It’s the second year in a row CORE has broken its record.

Those donations saved 792 lives including Vicky Keene from Charleston.

Keene had been on six liters of oxygen up until her surgery as a result of her battle with COPD.

She received a double lung transplant and was in the hospital recovering until October.

Keene said she will forever be grateful to her donor, who was a young man that died of a drug overdose.

“His stay might not have been good here on earth. He was a hero in death that’s his silver lining,” she said.

Keene has been involved with CORE for years as an advocate to encourage minority donors as there weren’t many.

She said that CORE has become her second family throughout her whole transplant experience.

CORE connected families of donors with recipients. Keene hoped to meet her donor’s family however, she wanted to wait until after the holidays and give them time to grieve.

