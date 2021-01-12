Crews were called to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Tuesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, emergency crews were called to Harrison Street at 2:49 a.m.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded.

