Crews were called to structure fire in Clarksburg
Emergency crews were called to a fire on Harrison Street at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Tuesday morning.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, emergency crews were called to Harrison Street at 2:49 a.m.
There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded.
