Goldie Marie McCauley, 77, of Camden, awakened to eternal life on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. She was born in Orlando on July 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Martin Dixie and Lillie Virginia Puffenbarger Posey. In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by two siblings: Lucy Boggs, and Raymond Posey. On September 26, 1959, she married Jimmie Lee McCauley and together they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Goldie are three daughters: Kathy McCauley and companion, Frank Zinn, of Jane Lew, Brenda Foster and husband, Barty, of Weston, and Sherry Arbogast and husband, James, of Stonewood; eight grandchildren: Jamie Turner and wife, Paris, Gary Turner II and wife, Crystal, Laura Heater, Jason McCauley and wife, Amanda, Joshua Foster, Brienna Foster, Hannah Baker and husband, Troy, and Casey Arbogast; fourteen great-grandchildren: Holden and Anthony Turner, Selina Cogar, Michael Cogar II, Gunner Heater, Jason McCauley Jr., Jordan and Bethany Nycz, Xander Foster, Alexis and Zane Beck, Amelia Baker, and Devin and Noah Arbogast; one sister, Barbara Wyne and husband, Ray, of Braxton County; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved Yorkies: Peanut and Pepper. Goldie worked as a weaver for over 25 years at the Alkahn Label Factory in Weston. She loved collecting coins and researching her family genealogy. Goldie also enjoyed camping and fishing anywhere she could throw her pole. Although she didn’t care for the water, Goldie even joined Jimmie on his boat. If you knew them, it was always Jimmie and Goldie or Goldie and Jimmie. They were inseparable. They traveled to NASCAR and dirt track races in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia Beach and visited racing shops in Charlotte and Bristol. More than anything Goldie loved her family. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was extremely proud of all of them. Goldie had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Goldie Marie McCauley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

