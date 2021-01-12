Jeffery Carl Swisher, age 61 of Peadittle Road, Thornton, WV passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born July 4, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late Carl W. Stickley and Mary Alice (McGee) Swisher. He is survived by his companion and former wife, M. Roxane (Hovatter) Swisher; three children, Joshua A. Swisher and wife Courtney, Chastity N. Swisher, and Sheldon T. Swisher all of Tunnelton; four grandchildren, Isaac McDaniel, Harper Swisher, Millie Swisher, and Raylee N. Swisher; one brother, Mike Swisher of Tunnelton; one sister, Dani Kelley and husband Mike also of Tunnelton; his first wife, Janet Haddix of Newburg; three step-children, Jeremiah Cline and wife Lynette of Evansville, Haley Cline and fiance’ Rob LaRock of Sandusky, OH and Zachary Cline and wife Lena also of Evansville; five step-grandchildren, Morgan LaRock, Kylie Cline, Zeke Cline, Elijah Cline, and Savannah Cline; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Donna Swisher. Jeff graduated from Newburg High School with the Class of 1977 and worked at the Sheidow Bronze Company in Kingwood in quality control. He was a member of the Evansville United Methodist Church; the Aurora Masonic Lodge #43; Demolay Commandry #11 of Grafton; and Copestone Chapter 12 RAM. Due to the Covid virus, there will only be a private visitation and funeral on Friday, January 15, 2021, with Pastor David Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at the Denver Cemetery in Tunnelton. Masonic graveside service will be conducted by the Aurora Masonic Lodge #43. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

