Jimmie Lee McCauley, 79, of Camden, followed his beloved wife to eternal life on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Roanoke on February 11, 1941 a son of the late Raymond Grandville and Frena Mae Sprouse McCauley. On September 26, 1959, all Jimmie’s dreams came true when he married the love of his life, Goldie Marie Posey. After 61 wonderful years of marriage, he could not bear to be without her, and shortly after her passing on Saturday, January 9, 2021, he joined her at Heaven’s Gate. Forever cherishing their memories of Jimmie are three daughters: Kathy McCauley and companion, Frank Zinn, of Jane Lew, Brenda Foster and husband, Barty, of Weston, and Sherry Arbogast and husband, James, of Stonewood; eight grandchildren: Jamie Turner and wife, Paris, Gary Turner II and wife, Crystal, Laura Heater, Jason McCauley and wife, Amanda, Joshua Foster, Brienna Foster, Hannah Baker and husband, Troy, and Casey Arbogast; fourteen great-grandchildren: Holden and Anthony Turner, Selina Cogar, Michael Cogar II, Gunner Heater, Jason McCauley Jr., Jordan and Bethany Nycz, Xander Foster, Alexis and Zane Beck, Amelia Baker, and Devin and Noah Arbogast; two brothers: Delmas McCauley and companion, Tammy Rush, and Dickie McCauley both of Weston; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved Yorkies: Pepper and Peanut. Jimmie retired from Lewis County Board of Education where he spent 31 years as a maintenance supervisor. In his younger years, Jimmie raced on dirt tracks. When he wasn’t racing, he enjoyed giving his children a ride in his race car at a field near their home. Jimmie cherished Goldie and you never saw one without the other. Together they enjoyed traveling to races, both NASCAR and dirt track, and visiting the race shops along the way. Jimmie also enjoyed fishing on his boat. Although Goldie accompanied him on the lake, you could often hear her shouting, “Jimmie Lee slow down”. They were truly a perfect match. He also loved giving Pepper and Peanut rides on the four-wheeler in the basket he created for them. Jimmie treasured spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether they were riding four-wheelers or attending dirt track races. Jimmie’s hardworking and fun nature will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jimmie Lee McCauley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

