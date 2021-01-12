Advertisement

Local woman starts Project Lift for COVID patients

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local woman partners with United Hospital Center to bring joy to covid patients.

Julie Perine said she was thinking of a way to give back to the community and realized once covid patients are admitted to the hospital they are put in isolation.

Perine reached out to someone at UHC and that’s how project lift was started.

Project Lift creates baskets filled with items patients may need or want like a phone charger or a coloring book.

They planned to distribute their first round of baskets by the end of the week.

Perine said people could reach out to help at Project Lift on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
W.Va. AG Morrisey
WV NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Davis Medical center warns community as it reaches capacity
Davis Medical Center warns community as it reaches capacity
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor announces medical experts are working to expand orange zone

Latest News

U.S. Capitol
Over a dozen lawmakers joined crowds on day of Capitol riot
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
House Call- Friday, Jan. 8.
House Call- Friday, Jan. 8
The WV DHHR is reporting 40 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 921 new cases of COVID-19, 40 additional deaths in W.Va.
Two W.Va. school workers suspended for protesting election