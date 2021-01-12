Local woman starts Project Lift for COVID patients

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local woman partners with United Hospital Center to bring joy to covid patients.

Julie Perine said she was thinking of a way to give back to the community and realized once covid patients are admitted to the hospital they are put in isolation.

Perine reached out to someone at UHC and that’s how project lift was started.

Project Lift creates baskets filled with items patients may need or want like a phone charger or a coloring book.

They planned to distribute their first round of baskets by the end of the week.

Perine said people could reach out to help at Project Lift on Facebook.

