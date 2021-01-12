Advertisement

Marshall set to open commercial composting facility

Marshall University
Marshall University(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University is set to open the first commercial composting facility in West Virginia.

The last piece of equipment, a large commercial digester, is scheduled for delivery to the university in Huntington on Tuesday, Marshall said in a statement.

The facility was designed and will be operated by Marshall’s Sustainability Department. Marshall said it will have the daily capacity to compost 8 tons of organic waste such as food and lawn waste, white office paper and cardboard.

The facility will enable the university to reduce the amount of waste hauled to landfills while saving thousands of dollars each year in waste haul fees.

Students in Marshall’s specialty agriculture degree program will use the facility as an educational laboratory. It also will host community composting and agriculture workshops.

The finished compost will be branded as Herd Dirt and will be available for public sale at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two W.Va. school workers suspended for protesting election
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Crews respond to Harrison County fire Tuesday morning
Crews were called to structure fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

COVID-19
COVID-19, Wednesday, Jan.13
Boone County Vaccinations
Boone County Vaccinations
WVU Water Testing
WVU Water Testing
File image
Preston County expecting two road closures
School bus generic
WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit