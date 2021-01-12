Mary Louise Wagner, age 92 of North Pike Street, Grafton, WV passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Grafton City Hospital. She was born January 8, 1929 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Alfred and Elva O’Dell (Currey) Morgan. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Kay McGroder of Cambridge, OH and also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Everett Wagner who passed away Nov. 26, 1981; one daughter, Penny Sue Bauer; her twin sister, Mariam Lee Watson; sister, Alice Virginia Shener; and two brothers, William Arthur “Billy” Morgan and Alfred P. Morgan Mary graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1947 and worked as a teller at the Key Bank of Cleveland, OH for over 30 years. She was a member of the Jehovah Witness Grafton Congregation. She enjoyed her family, cooking, baking numerous wedding cakes, crocheting, sewing, and knitting. At Mary’s request, she will be cremated. There will be no funeral home viewing or funeral. A memorial service will be conducted at the Jehovah Witness Grafton Congregation at a later date. Inurnment will follow at the Bluemont Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

