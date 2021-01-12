Nellie Jo Rogers, 87, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Serenity Hope Assisted Living in Good Hope. Nellie Jo was born in McWhorter on April 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Marian Marie (Rymer) Rogers and Ray Edward Rogers. At 8 years of age, she and her family moved to Broad Run where she lived until moving to Serenity Hope Assisted Living four years prior to her death. In addition to her parents, Nellie Jo was preceded in death by one brother, Donzel Ray Rogers. She has no surviving immediate family members, but is survived by several cousins, whom she loved dearly. After graduation from Jane Lew High School in 1951, Nellie spent her life caring for family members during their illnesses and until their subsequent deaths. She was a member of the Broad Run Baptist Church and enjoyed fellowshipping with other church members and friends especially at church dinners. Until her death, she worked very hard, always knowing how things could be fixed, and did most of the chores and repairs herself that were necessary to keep her home in good repair. She had a passion for baking cakes and loved experimenting with the thousands of recipes in her collection. Nellie Jo was a very high-spirited woman who loved laughing with her friends. Her smile and funny conversations lovingly touched many lives and just thinking of her words would bring a big smile to their face. Nellie Jo had a special love for the children being treated at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and requests that donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. You may also donate to the charity of your choice in Nellie Jo’s honor. Nellie Jo’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at Broad Run Baptist Church Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Nellie Jo Rogers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

