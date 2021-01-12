Advertisement

Ruby Pearl Ware

Ruby Pearl Ware
Ruby Pearl Ware(Ruby Pearl Ware)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ruby Pearl Ware, 93 of Guardian, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home with her daughter by her side. She was born in Bell Farm, KY on April 20, 1927, the daughter of Paul Smith and Maddie Lee Dodson. She was mother to all the kids in the community. She worked for the WV DHHR before retiring. She loved the outdoors and fall was her favorite time of the year. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Homer and sons Michael and Mitchell. Left to cherish her memory is her daughters Sheila Ware and Sue Ann (Tony) Perry, both of Guardian; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services to celebrate Ruby’s life will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Interment will follow in Cogar Cemetery, Guardian. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ware family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two W.Va. school workers suspended for protesting election
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Crews respond to Harrison County fire Tuesday morning
Crews were called to structure fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

Jimmy Owen Thacker
Jimmy Owen Thacker
Constance “Connie” Lynn Tennant VanGilder
Constance “Connie” Lynn Tennant VanGilder
Nellie Jo Rogers
Nellie Jo Rogers
Jimmie Lee McCauley
Jimmie Lee McCauley
Goldie Marie McCauley
Goldie Marie McCauley