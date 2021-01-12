Ruby Pearl Ware, 93 of Guardian, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at her home with her daughter by her side. She was born in Bell Farm, KY on April 20, 1927, the daughter of Paul Smith and Maddie Lee Dodson. She was mother to all the kids in the community. She worked for the WV DHHR before retiring. She loved the outdoors and fall was her favorite time of the year. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Homer and sons Michael and Mitchell. Left to cherish her memory is her daughters Sheila Ware and Sue Ann (Tony) Perry, both of Guardian; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services to celebrate Ruby’s life will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Interment will follow in Cogar Cemetery, Guardian. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ware family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.