Advertisement

WVU’s upcoming home games against TCU & Oklahoma State postponed

Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mountaineer program
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 13 WVU basketball’s upcoming home games against TCU (Jan. 16) & Oklahoma State (Jan. 19) have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mountaineer program.

Tuesday night’s game against Baylor had already been postponed by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

The postponed is due to West Virginia not being able to meet the required COVID-19 threshold established by the conference.

The Big 12 will look to reschedule all three games.

The Mountaineers (9-4) are next scheduled to take the court on Saturday, January 23 at Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two W.Va. school workers suspended for protesting election
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
Highly contagious COVID-19 variant likely to make its way to W.Va.
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Crews respond to Harrison County fire Tuesday morning
Crews were called to structure fire in Clarksburg

Latest News

5 Sports podcast
Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau to host weekly 5 Sports podcast
Governor Justice holds press conference
Justice: High School Winter Sports Practices to Start Feb. 14, Games to Begin Mar. 3
Bob Huggins
WVU-Baylor men’s basketball game postponed
Erykah Christopher
East Fairmont’s Christopher Commits to Marshall Track and Cross Country