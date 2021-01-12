WVU’s upcoming home games against TCU & Oklahoma State postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 13 WVU basketball’s upcoming home games against TCU (Jan. 16) & Oklahoma State (Jan. 19) have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mountaineer program.

Tuesday night’s game against Baylor had already been postponed by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

The postponed is due to West Virginia not being able to meet the required COVID-19 threshold established by the conference.

The Big 12 will look to reschedule all three games.

The Mountaineers (9-4) are next scheduled to take the court on Saturday, January 23 at Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.