5 Sports Podcast Episode 1: Billy Hahn
Hahn joins the pod to talk about Tshiebwe’s departure & the Mountaineers trajectory going forward
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Billy Hahn spent over 10 years on the sideline as an assistant coach at West Virginia under Bob Huggins.
Hahn joins the 5 sports team as their first guest on the 5 Sports podcast.
Topics discussed: Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure, reasons why he left, what the Mountaineers look like without him & more!
Click the video above to watch Episode 1!
