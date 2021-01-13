Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 13th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We wake up cold and cloudy, but the clouds start to break up through the day, giving way to a sunny afternoon. We do see some strong wind gusts in the afternoon, accompanied by temperatures in the mid-forties. We drop down to the low 30s overnight, and Thursday, we warm up into the mid-forties again. The afternoon is partly cloudy, and this is our last calm day for a while. Enjoy the calm and sun while it is here! On Friday, we see highs in the mid-40s again, but cloud cover builds starting early in the morning. Rain begins in the late morning, continuing through the day. The rain showers transition into snow showers around 10 in the evening, as those temperatures dip below the freezing point. On Saturday, we only warm up to the mid-30s, and snow showers continue through the day. We stay cloudy on Saturday, and see wind gusts around 20 miles per hour in the evening. The snow showers continue overnight and taper off Sunday morning, leaving us with plenty of clouds and temperatures sitting around the freezing point for the high on Sunday. We will receive 1-2 inches of snow in the lowlands, and up to 4-6 inches in the mountain areas. If you enjoy skiing, there will be plenty of fresh snow for you on those slopes! There is a chance for more snow showers to take place beginning late Sunday night and continue overnight into Monday, but the second round of precipitation is questionable in model runs, as this event is still far out. We certainly can expect chilly temperatures through Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Today: Skies clearing through the day, and an opportunity for some afternoon sun! High: 46.

Tonight: Calm and clear, with a low that is slightly warmer than usual. Low: 30.

Thursday: Warm and mostly sunny, it is our last clear day for a while. High: 47.

Friday: Rain moves in during the afternoon, changing to snow in the evening. High: 46.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.