Carly Nevis & Darren Zaslau to host weekly 5 Sports podcast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WDTV 5 News of Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau are excited to host the 5 Sports podcast.

Carly & Darren will cover topics related to WVU, high school and Division II athletics across the Mountain State with a guest.

The topics covered will be discussed every Wednesday afternoon on from the 5 Live Desk on the WDTV 5 News Facebook page and the full episode will be posted on our website each Wednesday evening.

Their first guest is former 10 year WVU assistant coach, Billy Hahn. Hahn joins the 5 sports team to talk about forward Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure from Mountaineer basketball to Kentucky, what it means for the Mountaineers going forward, and his season expectations for WVU.

