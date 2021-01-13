Constance “Connie” Lynn Tennant VanGilder, 53, of Mannington passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fairmont on April 16, 1967 the daughter of Janet Suter Tennant of Mannington and the late James Michael Tennant. Connie graduated from North Marion High School in 1985 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in Psychology in 1988. She worked as a foster care coordinator for Presley Ridge Schools, and a social worker for Unity Terrace. She also worked for the Union Mission and was instrumental in Project CHAT in Marion County. She last worked at the Marion County Library as a Program Coordinator. Her life’s work was looking out for other’s needs. She enjoyed reading, writing, learning, and teaching. She volunteered for many community groups including Marion County Project Graduation, and Marion County Pregnancy Resource Center. She was an active member of Mt. Harmony Community Church where she taught Sunday school, was a Missions Coordinator, a Youth Leader and Director of Vacation Bible School. She was also a church board member and served as a Treasurer. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years Todd VanGilder of Mannington; her son Ory Cercone-VanGilder and his wife Eliza of Morgantown; her daughter Hadessah VanGilder of Mannington; in-laws David and Ethelyn VanGilder of Bridgeport; two nieces Victoria Tennant Piland and her husband Jess of Williamson, Georgia and Tristan Todd and her husband Josh of Zebulon, Georgia; sister-in-law Stacy Tennant Spence of Milner, Georgia, and several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Jim Tennant. In keeping with her wishes Connie’s body will be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Memorial Contributions may be made to Mt. Harmony Community Church 493 Mount Harmony Road, Fairmont WV 26554 and Marion County Project Graduation P.O. Box 537, Fairmont, WV 26554. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored by handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

