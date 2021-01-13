Elkins Police Department hosts active shooter response training

DAILEY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elkins Police Department held a training session on how to respond to active shooter situations.

“Even knowing in your mind that it’s a training, it’s still an adrenaline rush,” said Trooper Ron Watson.

Police officers, State Troopers, and Sheriff’s Deputies participated in the program.

“I think we’re doing something here that’s pretty novel and not done in other areas where we’re integrating ems, school personnel, and other to become more prepared,” said Elkins Chief of Police Travis Bennett.

Watson got a taste of what the attack can look like.

“It really puts everything in a real-life based scenario and that way we have a better idea looking if something were to happen such as an active shooter,” said Watson.

The training is offered by Omega Tactical Concepts and lead instructor Bob Mefford says the tactics for responding to attacks have changed over the years.

“They evolve their tactics, based on what they read on the internet,” said Mefford.

Mefford Has over 20 years of experience as a state trooper. In this scenario, he guides officers with volunteers who act as bystanders.

“I can basically softly coach and mentor him and kind of walk him through the process while it’s dynamically happening. It imprints in his brain that it’s a real experience and hopefully together makes them safer and effective,” said Mefford.

The training is part of a series that ends next month. The police chief says he wants to be a model for other agencies across the state to keep their communities informed on how to respond to active shooter situations.

