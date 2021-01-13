Advertisement

Google bans all political ads until Jan. 21

The ban could go longer
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Google is banning all political advertising until at least Jan. 21, the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The tech giant’s ban covers multiple platforms, including YouTube.

It comes after Google said it formally designated the capitol riots, the impeachment process and the inauguration as a quote “sensitive event.”

The company sent a letter to marketers that went into greater detail.

Google will restrict ads referencing candidates, the election, its outcome, the inauguration, President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment, violence at the U.S. Capitol, or future planned protests on those topics.

There will be no wiggle room in the ban, with no caveats for news or merchandise advertisers.

