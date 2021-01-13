Gov. Justice drops vaccine minimum age to 70

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - “This week, right now. Right this minute. We are dropping from 80 [years old] to 70,” announced Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday.

The push by Gov. Justice marks another step in the state leaders’ goals of herd immunity.

The Center for Disease Control have eased guidelines this week, encouraging those 65-and-above to receive the vaccine.

“As we know we’re going to have that significant amount of vaccines that are going to give us the ability to go to 65, we’re going to 65,” said Gov. Justice.

Justice hinted that the next age drop could come as early next week. Especially if the state continues on the same track. As of Wednesday, Bloomberg reports that there are nearly six doses per 100 people.

State leaders project nearly 35-thousand vaccines will be coming into the state and be in arms by the end of the weekend. Vaccine clinics are expected in our area on Thursday.

But demand is still high. Hotlines are now up-and-running to help alleviate the barrage of phone calls that have tied up phone lines in health departments throughout the state.

As of today, the Department of Health and Human Resources reports 100-thousand West Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine. 16-thousand of those are fully vaccinated.

