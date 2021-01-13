Governor Justice announces additional vaccines coming to W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says more coronavirus vaccines are coming to the state.

He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Governor Justice also announced the state received an additional 34,960 vaccines on Tuesday.

He says every single vaccine will be administered before the weekend is over.

Additional vaccines will be coming next week.

Governor Justice also announced the age for coronavirus vaccines will drop from 80 to 70 this week.

Next week, if the state continues to push, Governor Justice says as soon as they get another amount of vaccines, the age will drop to 65.

Governor Justice announced the creation of a new program that will help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is coming soon. It’s by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and will provide direct financial assistance to renters who have lost their job, had their income reduced or suffered a significant loss or financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are working with the US Department of Treasury.

This program isn’t open yet, but they’re expecting funds to be administered to the state by late January.

Also during the press conference, Thom Kirk, the Department Secretary of Homeland Security, says they are not aware of any threats in our region. They are continuing to do whatever they need to do to keep the state of West Virginia safe.

Governor Justice says they will still have the inauguration, but it will be done in a smaller fashion and will follow the guidelines.

The Director of the WV Joint InterAgency Task Force, Retired Maj. Gen. Hoyer says says 9,700 teachers ages 50 and over will receive COVID-19 vaccines across 55 counties on Thursday and Friday.

West Virginia is the highest in the nation when it comes to moving out vaccines, according to Retired Maj. General Hoyer.

Hoyer says they’re working to make sure to get vaccines for individuals with disabilities.

